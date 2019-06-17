×
Juventus table massive €50 million bid for Trippier, Maurizio Sarri to be given two huge signings, and more - Serie A Transfer Roundup, 17 June 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
474   //    17 Jun 2019, 11:23 IST

Juventus set to bring Manchester United star for Maurizio Sarri
Juventus set to bring Manchester United star for Maurizio Sarri

Lazio in talks to sell midfield duo

The Serie A side will not play in next season's Champions League after finishing 8th on the league table. However, the club has remained faithful to Simone Inzaghi following their recent Coppa Italia triumph.

Now, they are set to cut the deadwood and prepare for next season. Sporting director Igli Tare confirmed that talks over the sale of Portuguese pair Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao are underway.

“Right now, negotiations at a good place, but we still have to see and keep talking," Tare said.

“On our part, we’ve never said that we want to sell Pedro Neto. It’s Benfica who showed interest.

“I can’t reveal how much the deal is worth at this stage. They’re two important players who have shown tremendous growth, especially in the last year.

“We’ll see what happens because both players have the Coach’s blessing and are in his plans for next season.

“We have to decide what’s the best thing to do for our future.”

Lazio signed both players on loan with a combined €26 million option to purchase in 2017. Unfortunately, the duo failed to impress, and Neto and Jordao have managed to play for just 43 and 87 minutes respectively.

Juventus would bring Paul Pogba for Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea released their Italian coach Maurizio Sarri and announced that the Italian was released and is set to join Juventus. The Old Lady had been without a manager following Massimiliano Allegri's departure at the end of the season.

Now, many have expected Juventus to bring major signings for the new manager. Many prominent stars such as Mauro Icardi and Matthijs de Ligt have been closely linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium. However, Sky Italia, via Calciomercato, states that Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa remain the dream signings which the club wants to give to Sarri.

Pogba's future has been under question recently, as the Frenchman himself has offered a hint over his possible departure. The 26-year old's move to Old Trafford has not lived up to expectations. His consistency has been questioned constantly, despite Manchester United and he was also criticized for being a negative influence in the dressing room during Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford.

Juventus table massive offer for Trippier

Kieran Trippier joined Tottenham Hotspur from Burnley for just £3.5 million in 2015. He was intended to be a back-up for Kyle Walker before the 29-year-old moved to Manchester City for a mammoth fee of £50 million.

After enjoying a hugely successful World Cup campaign wherein he put in stellar performances for Gareth Southgate's England side, Trippier was expected to become a key cog of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side.

Unfortunately, his form dipped considerably and this has led Spurs to explore the possibility of cashing in on him and bring in a replacement. He recorded a series of schoolboy errors which cost Tottenham a lot in the 2018/19 campaign. Nevertheless, The Times, via Calciomercato, reports that Juventus are willing to secure his services.

The Old Lady are even willing to pay a massive €50 million fee for the Spurs fullback. Juventus will most likely want Trippier for replacing Joao Cancelo, who has been closely linked to both Manchester clubs recently.

