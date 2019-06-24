×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Matthijs De Ligt: Juventus target's wage demands ensured Barcelona turned to other targets

Fambeat
ANALYST
Rumors
31   //    24 Jun 2019, 16:17 IST

Where does his future lie?
Where does his future lie?

What's the story?

Despite seeming in pole position to add to the signing of Frenkie de Jong with the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, it has now been reported by Marca that the young Ajax captain's monetary demands put off the Blaugrana, who have shifted their to focus to other targets like Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.

In case you didn't know

De Ligt caught the attention of big clubs across Europe when he led Ajax to the Champions League semifinal last season. Clubs like PSG, Juventus, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool have been linked to the Ajax captain.

Heart of the matter

Barcelona seemed to be in a pole position to sign the 19-year-old but his wage demands seem to have put them off. Marca has reported that Barcelona has walked out of the deal as they are unwilling to meet the wage requirements.

The Dutch defender is demanding a net salary of €12 million per year. A five-year contract would mean that he would Barcelona around €60 million in wages alone. The Catalan giants would also have to fork out around €75 million to buy him from Ajax.

Add-ons and agent fees would take the cost of the whole deal above €200 million, which has been decided to be too much for Barcelona. The Catalan giants have four centre-backs Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo, and hence have decided to look at strengthening other departments.

If reports are to be believed, the La Liga champions have shifted their focus on securing the transfers of Antoine Grieamann and Neymar. On the other hand, De Ligt seems to be going to Juventus.

Earlier, PSG and Juventus seemed to be close to securing the signature of the starlet, but De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola swung the deal in favour of Juventus.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Neymar Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona 'agree' to sell €70m star to Juventus, Manchester United offer triple wage for Juve target and more Serie A news: 16 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A News: Barcelona 'has completed' the signing of Juventus target, Juve to beat Manchester United over €100 M star and more: 7 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Barcelona top target to join Juventus, Inter ready to splash €120 million on Real Madrid target and more Serie A news: 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: A glance at the younger generation destined to lift the prestigious honour after the Messi-Ronaldo era
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona favorites to land De Ligt which propels Juventus to negotiate for Blaugrana defender instead
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell 3 Juventus targets, Manchester United ready to pay €70m for Juve star and more Serie A news: 9 May 2019
RELATED STORY
“Juventus seem superior than Barcelona”- Pirlo
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi is already the firm favourite to win the award
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us