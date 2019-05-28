Juventus top target wants Real Madrid exit to play with Lionel Messi, Maurizio Sarri agrees to join Juventus on a 3-year deal and more, 28 May 2019

Lionel Messi might welcome Isco at Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Lazio President gives update over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Simone Inzaghi's future

The Serbian midfielder has been a revelation for Lazio since he joined from Genk in 2015. He recently won the best Serie A midfielder award and has been linked with several European heavyweights, including Real Madrid. However, Lazio President Claudio Lotito revealed that the club will only sell the 24-year-old for the right price.

"Milinkovic is not for sale, as I said last year and then the facts proved me right. It is also true that, should an important offer arrive not only for the club but also for the player, then we would sit around a table to talk about it," Lotito said.

Lotito also gave an update over Simone Inzaghi's future as the Lazio head coach has been linked with Milan and Juventus recently.

"Negotiations with Inzaghi? He has a contract, no negotiations are needed. I have never said that he should leave. Even when Tare's contract was about to end, we renewed."

Chelsea manager agrees 3 year-deal with Juventus

Maurizio Sarri has had a relatively successful season with Chelsea, despite various concerns plaguing the club through the course of the season. He has guided the Blues to both the Europa League and the Carabao Cup final. The former Napoli manager also has secured a Champions League spot after finishing third in the Premier League.

However, Roman Abramovich seems unsatisfied with his work which has given rise to rumors regarding Frank Lampard taking over the mangerial reigns at Chelsea. Juventus are now the frontrunners to acquire the Italian manager's service. The Old Lady have even struck an agreement with the 60-year-old.

Sarri is said to have agreed to manage Juventus on a 3-year-deal, and the club will pay him up to €7 million per season. Juventus's managerial position has been vacant since Massimiliano Allegri left the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Juventus top target wants to play with Lionel Messi

Isco Alarcon has endured an even more difficult time at Real Madrid this season. The Spaniard was benched several times during Zinedine Zidane's first tenure as the Los Blancos's head coach. However, he was frozen out from the squad by Santiago Solari midway through the recently-concluded campaign.

Zidane has handed him more chances since the Frenchman took charge at the Bernabeu for the second time, but Isco has not been able to regain his form. The midfielder has now played just 1186 minutes in 27 La Liga appearances, down nearly 600 minutes from the previous campaign.

Juventus have long been touted as Isco's most likely destination, and legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo even urged the Italian champions to snap the Real Madrid man. Unfortunately, Isco may have thought of something else as a recent report suggests that the Spaniard wants to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that the Catalans would have no problem in signing their rival's player. However, the La Liga champions might need to wait for Florentino Perez's approval before making any actions.