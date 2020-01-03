Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri complete signing of Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski

Juventus have completed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Serie A rivals Atalanta. The 19-year-old has signed a 5-year-deal with the Bianconeri for a fee of £37.3m on a reported £2.11m-a-year salary.

Dejan Kulusevski to Juventus. Official! ⚪️⚫️🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/N2aNTYBDR9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2020

The Swede, who is currently on loan at Parma, is expected to continue his stay at the Stadiotf Ennio Tardini till the end of the season despite signing for Juventus. Kulusevski has appeared 11 times for the side who sit 7th on the Serie A table, scoring 4 times and providing 7 assists in the process.

Atalanta are set to benefit heavily for a player who was never really in the fray for a main-team setup as the Swede had just 3 appearances to his name last season, all of them from the bench. Considering that they purchased Kulusevski from Swedish club Brommapojkarna for €165K, the Italian club are set to earn a small fortune from the move.

Dejan Kulusevski was directly involved in a Serie A goal every 118 minutes in December.



POTM. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/p8fWDDz0Yd — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 27, 2019

Juventus, meanwhile, have captured a truly exciting prospect with their investment. A powerful winger with an imposing height of just over 6'0", the 19-year-old is seen as one of the brightest prospects in the Italian top flight and could provide the Old Lady with a different dimension to their star-studded attack. Only Lazio's Luis Alberto has registered more assists than the Swede in the ongoing Serie A season.

Kulusevski is currently expected to meet up with his new club come June 2020.