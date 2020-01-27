×
Juventus Transfer News: Emre Can close to Borussia Dortmund switch

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Jan 2020, 20:53 IST

Emre Can is close to sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund
Emre Can is close to sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund

According to Sky in Germany, Juventus midfielder Emre Can is close to securing a return to the Bundesliga, as Borussia Dortmund are currently locked in talks to complete his signing in the January transfer window. Since moving to the Bianconeri on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, Can has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Old Lady and looks set to depart after spending 18 months in Italy.

The German international made a name for himself as an exciting young player in the Bundesliga, having previously represented Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, before moving to Liverpool after the conclusion of the 2013-14 season.

A tough-tackling midfielder who is a tireless worker, Can has reportedly fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri and the Italian is more than happy to part ways with the player in the middle of the season, after omitting him from the UEFA Champions League squad this season.

Having made just 8 league appearances this season, the 26-year-old is keen to secure a move away from the reigning Serie A champions to get his career back on track, as he aims for a spot in Joachim Low's squad for the European championship later this year.

Although the transfer fee remains unclear at this stage, the Signal Iduna Park outfit are in advanced talks to sign the midfielder and he is expected to seal a return to the Bundesliga in the coming days.

Published 27 Jan 2020, 20:53 IST
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Borussia Dortmund Football Emre Can Borussia Dortmund Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
