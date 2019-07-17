×
Juventus Transfer News: Everton eyeing transfer for Mario Mandzukic

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
11   //    17 Jul 2019, 07:30 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

Everton are looking to sign Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic from Juventus. The striker's future at Juventus is in doubt following Sarri's plans of not utilising the 33-year-old much in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Everton are looking to sign two forwards this summer with the Merseyside club linked with deals for Malcom, Nicolas Pepe, David Neres and Bertrand Traore.

Mandzukic's future with the Bianconeri is in doubt ever since Maurizio Sarri took over. The new manager has plans to deploy Cristiano Ronaldo as a central striker rather than deploy him in the wings. The Italian is also expected to keep Paulo Dybala at Juventus.

All these factors coupled with the return of Gonzalo Higuain will likely see Mandzukic's game time reduce considerably.

Mario Mandzukic joined Juventus in 2015 and has 162 appearances and 44 goals to his name. He previously played in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich before joining Atletico Madrid.

The striker's contract with Juventus will come to an end only in 2021. However, if he is not in Sarri's plans, the striker could leave this summer.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from Telegraph, Everton are closely monitoring the situation.

Marco Silva is eager to get more forwards to improve the club's attacking strength. At the same time, Silva is also reportedly considering Mandzukic as an upgrade to Cenk Tosun, who is said to be allowed to leave.

What's next?

The Toffees will face AS Monaco in a friendly before returning to England to face Wigan Athletic. Thereafter, Everton will travel to Germany to face Werder Bremen before the new Premier League campaign begins.

It remains to be seen whether Mario Mandzukic will sign a deal with the Toffees and play in the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Everton Juventus Football Mario Mandzukic Cenk Tosun Marco Silva EPL Transfer News & Rumors Juventus Transfer News
