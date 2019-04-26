×
Juventus Transfer News: Juve close in on €36M Manchester United target 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.25K   //    26 Apr 2019, 17:45 IST

Juventus has wrapped up their 8th consecutive league
Juventus has wrapped up their 8th consecutive league

What is the story?

According to reports from Italian media outlet, Football Italia, Juventus are seriously considering paying the release clause of Roma star, Kostas Manolas. Manolas remains one of the prime targets of Manchester United, and the clubs are set to battle to secure the services of the star defender.

In case you didn’t know….

Manolas has played a pivotal role in Roma's rearguard in the last few seasons, despite the Italian club suffering a few setbacks. Roma is sixth on the Serie A table and despite conceding the most number of goals among the top ten teams on the table, Manolas remains an asset for the team.

Juventus has wrapped up their 8th consecutive league title just a few days ago but their failure in the Champions League and Coppa Italia remains an area of concern for the Bianconeri.

Despite possessing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team - who scored all of Juventus' knockout goals in the Champions League, the Old Lady was not able to contain Ajax in Turin.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has had a campaign to forget. The Red Devils are in contention of a top-four spot but their seventh defeat in nine games came against bitter rivals, Manchester City, this week. United are 6th on the league table, 3 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It is an open secret that both United and Juventus will be looking to bring in some world class reinforcements in the summer to bolster their squads.

The heart of the matter…

According to the report, Juventus are close to securing a deal for Manolas and are set to meet his €36 million release clause. Moreover, the announcement of the transfer could be made by the end of the current campaign.

Manolas' agent, Mino Raiola, will play a crucial role in the transfer. The agent also represents Juventus player Moise Kean and has sealed numerous deals for the Bianconeri in the past.

With Andrea Barzagli hanging up his boots after the end of the current season, and defenders like Chiellini and Bonucci not getting any younger, Juventus are desperate to bring in a world class defender.

What’s next?

Juventus will face Inter next in the Serie A.

