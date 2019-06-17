Juventus transfer news: Maurizio Sarri fuels Paul Pogba exit rumors with latest comments on Bianconeri return

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Newly-appointed Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has fueled rumors of Paul Pogba's exit from Manchester United by reportedly commenting on the possibility of re-signing the Frenchman.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba recently sent the media into a frenzy by vocalizing his desire for a new challenge after a rather substandard three-year stint at Old Trafford.

Speaking in Tokyo, the midfielder said, "There has been a lot of talking, a lot of thinking as well. I've been here for three years in Manchester, it has been going great."

"There have been some good moments and some bad moments, like everywhere else. But after this season, after everything that happened with my season, it was my best season as well, I think for me it can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I'm thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Real Madrid and former club Juventus have been reported to be the most prominent suitors for Pogba's signature. Zinedine Zidane wants the World Cup winner to be a part of his plans as he continues to revamp Los Blancos following their disastrous trophy-less campaign.

Meanwhile, Juventus, who have a new manager in Sarri, are also looking for reinforcements to strengthen their bid for the Champions League title next season.

The heart of the matter

Sarri, who was announced as the man to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus on Sunday, has responded to speculations regarding Pogba's move to Turin by telling Calciomercato, "I succeeded with Hazard, I can also do it with a phenomenon like Pogba."

The Italian manager left Chelsea after guiding them to the Europa League title and a third-place Premier League finish at the end of the season.

What's next?

Expectations will be high for Sarri at the Old Lady, as the club hope to extend their longstanding dominance in Italy to the entirety of Europe.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the Manchester United board will respond to Pogba's latest comments as the likelihood of the Frenchman's stay at the 'Theatre of Dreams' is looking more and more bleak.