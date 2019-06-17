×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus transfer news: Maurizio Sarri fuels Paul Pogba exit rumors with latest comments on Bianconeri return 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
18   //    17 Jun 2019, 15:33 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Newly-appointed Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has fueled rumors of Paul Pogba's exit from Manchester United by reportedly commenting on the possibility of re-signing the Frenchman.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba recently sent the media into a frenzy by vocalizing his desire for a new challenge after a rather substandard three-year stint at Old Trafford.

Speaking in Tokyo, the midfielder said, "There has been a lot of talking, a lot of thinking as well. I've been here for three years in Manchester, it has been going great."

"There have been some good moments and some bad moments, like everywhere else. But after this season, after everything that happened with my season, it was my best season as well, I think for me it can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I'm thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Real Madrid and former club Juventus have been reported to be the most prominent suitors for Pogba's signature. Zinedine Zidane wants the World Cup winner to be a part of his plans as he continues to revamp Los Blancos following their disastrous trophy-less campaign.

Meanwhile, Juventus, who have a new manager in Sarri, are also looking for reinforcements to strengthen their bid for the Champions League title next season.

The heart of the matter

Sarri, who was announced as the man to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus on Sunday, has responded to speculations regarding Pogba's move to Turin by telling Calciomercato, "I succeeded with Hazard, I can also do it with a phenomenon like Pogba."

The Italian manager left Chelsea after guiding them to the Europa League title and a third-place Premier League finish at the end of the season.

What's next?

Expectations will be high for Sarri at the Old Lady, as the club hope to extend their longstanding dominance in Italy to the entirety of Europe.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the Manchester United board will respond to Pogba's latest comments as the likelihood of the Frenchman's stay at the 'Theatre of Dreams' is looking more and more bleak.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Paul Pogba reportedly says 'yes' to Juventus return, Juve set to announce Maurizio Sarri's appointment and more Serie A news: 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus table massive €50 million bid for Trippier, Maurizio Sarri to be given two huge signings, and more - Serie A Transfer Roundup, 17 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Paul Pogba could create history with potential Juventus return this summer
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus Seeking Paul Pogba Return
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Juventus unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us