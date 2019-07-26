Juventus Transfer News: Paulo Dybala linked with a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 148 // 26 Jul 2019, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the rumor?

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is linked with a shock move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports from Sky Sports in Italy. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin of late, due to limited playing time following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last season.

In case you didn't know...

Paulo Dybala joined Juventus in 2015 after three impressive seasons with Palermo.

The forward will be entering into his fifth season at Juventus after having registered 182 appearances and returned 78 goals across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Dybala is linked with an £80 million switch to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur amidst reports suggesting that the forward is considering his future with the Italian champions.

The 25-year-old is currently on extended holiday after having played with the Argentina national team in the 2019 Copa America.

Following Spurs' 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the International Champions Cup, Mauricio Pochettino refused to talk about any potential new signings that may arrive at Spurs at the end of the transfer window. He said:

"I don't want to talk about signing players, selling players, extending contracts of players. That is going to be through the club to update you if they want. I'm not going to communicate, I'm not going to talk.

I'm going to talk about football, I'm going to talk about how to manage the squad that we have. If you are going to ask me [about transfers], I am not going to answer because I don't have an answer."

What's next?

If the deal does goes through, Tottenham would be breaking their transfer record for the second time this window after having broken the bank earlier for the signature of Tanguay Ndombele.