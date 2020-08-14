Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo urges star to snub Red Devils move, Bianconeri plot blockbuster Dybala-Pogba swap, and more — 14th August 2020

Juventus are set to oversee a summer overhaul of their squad under the leadership of new manager Andrea Pirlo at the helm. The club legend has already begun sanctioning departures from the club as Juventus have already confirmed the departure of Blaise Matuidi, and the exits of Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira being imminent.

There are reportedly a host of other departures as well as arrivals expected at the Allianz Stadium in the summer window as Pirlo hopes to revamp his squad. Here, we take a look at some of the latest transfer stories related to the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo urges striker to snub Man United move for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged Mexican striker Raul Jimenez to move to Juventus as opposed to Manchester United, as per reports. The powerful forward was linked continually with both clubs ahead of the transfer window after a stellar season with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

35 - Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 35 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season (25 goals, 10 assists); no other @premierleague player has had a hand in more (level with Mo Salah). Responsibility. #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/RC9rMS0KXX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

However, reports (via the Express) now claim that Ronaldo wants Juve to sign Jimenez, who could be open to leaving Molineux after Wolves failed to qualify for European football for the coming season. The same report goes on to state that Wolves could demand up to £90m for their 27-goal striker due to his lengthy contract as well as his noteworthy performances.

Juventus consider Dybala-Pogba swap with Manchester United

Pogba and Dybala were former teammates at Juventus

Bianconeri star Paulo Dybala came close to leaving the club last summer amidst interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but no move materialised, enabling Dybala one more season in Turin. However, The Bianconeri are faced with a problem as the Argentine's contract expires in 2022, and he has reportedly requested wages of up to €15m-a-year.

Italian outlet Tuttosport report that Juve are mulling over a potential swap deal involving United superstar Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is adored at his former club and has shared the pitch with new Juventus manager Pirlo before moving to United. The report states that since both Pogba and Dybala are on similar salaries as well as valuations (both are valued at €100m), a swap deal could be on the cards. Pogba's contract is also set to expire soon, and is widely expected to pen an extension.

Bianconeri enter the fray for Arsenal target Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Old Lady have been 'intrigued' by Atletico Madrid midfield lynchpin Thomas Partey. The Ghanian is said to be a priority target for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, and the Gunners have already begun talks over a potential transfer. However, that could all change with Juve interested in the midfielder.

The report claims that Juve view him as an ideal player to fill in the void left behind by Matuidi's departure. Partey is expected to play alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and new signing Arthur Melo as the pivot of the midfield. It is unclear whether Juventus will match Atleti's valuation or offer them players in return as other outlets have also claimed Douglas Costa or Federico Bernardeschi could be part of the deal. Partey's release clause is said to be at €50m.

AC Milan, Arsenal and Juve to battle for Rodrigo De Paul

A host of clubs are set to fight it out for the signature of highly-rated Serie A midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet claim that Udinese will not block any potential transfer for the 26-year-old, who has attracted interest from home and abroad after a superb season Serie A campaign which saw him score seven goals and assist six.

Rodrigo de Paul: Has made more accurate through balls (11) than any other player since the start of the 2018/19 Serie A season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/DF2OP7SbNs pic.twitter.com/Jh4kr5GSg3 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 28, 2019

De Paul's agent Augustin Jimenez has reportedly 'received a lot of phone calls' concerning the availability of his Argentine client. Milan are said to have the most serious intentions of recruiting the player, although the likes of Juventus, Napoli, and Arsenal are also monitoring the situation. They believe De Paul would cost in the region of €35m.