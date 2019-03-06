Juventus Transfer News: The Old Lady is plotting a move for a Real Madrid star

Real Madrid Press Conference

What’s the rumour?

After Real Madrid's Champions League run was ended by Ajax last night, the football world has now set its sights on the inevitable clear-out that will take place next summer. Amidst such circumstances, in a sensational report from Tuttosport, it has been claimed that Juventus are planning to make a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.

The Italian outlet states that the Spaniard has grown disenchanted with the life at Spanish capital and could move on to newer pastures. Juventus have reportedly made contact regarding the 23-year-old's availability to strengthen their position as Asensio's primary destination in June.

In case you didn't know...

Under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, Marco Asensio was awarded opportunities galore which allowed him to rise to fame. Following Ronaldo's departure, he was touted as the Portuguese's successor and the next big thing at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the immense expectations proved to be too much for his delicate shoulders and he has crumbled under pressure. This season, he has only managed 6 goals and 5 assists, and along with a number of Real Madrid stars, has fallen down the pecking order under Santiago Solari.

The heart of the matter...

Needless to say, Real Madrid fans are clamouring for the club's hierarchy to decide on some sweeping changes. To bring in top-quality football players, the board will have to jettison the dead wood.

Asensio is one of the several Real Madrid stars who has been heavily linked to a move away from Bernabeu, with the likes of Inter Milan and Liverpool also reportedly interested in him.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Given that Juventus have only recently acquired Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, prising another star away from Santiago Bernabeu won't be much easy. Besides, the Old Lady cannot guarantee Asensio enough playing time for the Spaniard to regain his old form.

Video

What’s next?

Santiago Solari's side will return to action on 10 March as they go head-to-head against Real Valladolid in La Liga.

