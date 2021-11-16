Juventus turn down player swap proposed by Arsenal for Dejan Kulusevski: Reports

Looking to infuse some creativity with a few goals for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski. They clearly hope the Swedish forward can take Arsenal to the next level.

The Gunners have been spectacularly linked with the Sweden international over the past week and the rumors don’t seem to be going away. Kulusevski has struggled to break into the Juventus team ever since the return of Max Allegri in 2021. For this specific reason, an exit isn’t unlikely.

0-0 🔐 Dejan Kulusevski has made more key passes (5) than any other Sweden player at #EURO2020 🤯 He has clocked up less than one hour's worth of game time... #SWE 0-0 #UKR 🔐 Dejan Kulusevski has made more key passes (5) than any other Sweden player at #EURO2020 🤯 He has clocked up less than one hour's worth of game time...#SWE 0-0 #UKR https://t.co/0m6LfqQBMN

According to reports, Arsenal want the Swede as they 'like him a lot’, and believe that he 'can repeat the glories of Freddie Ljungberg’.

The first move by the Gunners to lure Juventus into letting go of Kulusevski was to reportedly suggest an exchange with Nicolas Pepe. The former Lille star has sadly failed to live up to his £72m price tag. He transferred to the north London club from France in 2019.

Juventus, however, are not interested in a swap and will only accept cash for Kulusevski. The Turin giants will demand at least €35m from Arsenal for the 21-year-old.

He has managed one goal and one assist in 15 appearances for the Serie A side this season.

With more than six weeks to go before the winter transfer window opens, the Gunners will be hoping to strike a deal soon with Juventus.

This is not enough: Arsenal target Kulusevski opens up on difficult season at Juventus

FC Barcelona v Juventus - Joan Gamper Trophy

Kulusevski has struggled to find playing time with Juventus for some time, with the Sweden international's appearances coming through substitutions. The star has started just two games in Serie A and the Champions League this season combined. He has more than ten substitute appearances, however.

With Arsenal knocking on the door, Kulusevski has spoken about his situation with Juve, making it clear that he needs to play more. He said:

"It is clear that it is very difficult. I live to play and right now I'm not playing, so I have to solve it and come out stronger from this. I have to do something more. This is not enough."

He talked about the challenges of not playing consistently. He added:

"It is difficult without rhythm. If you play once a month, it is clear that you do not have that tempo. It takes a little longer with the head and the ball. In my position, it's about hundreds. If it takes a hundredth too long, it will be nothing."

