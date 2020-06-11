×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Juventus v AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2019-20

  • Juventus hosts arch-rivals AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final and both teams are refreshed after a lengthy break.
  • The first leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty robbed AC Milan of a crucial advantage.
Aditya Hosangadi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
Modified 11 Jun 2020, 21:45 IST
Juventus takes on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final on Friday
Juventus takes on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final on Friday

Italy welcomes the return of football with what is set to be a fiercely contested fixture as Juventus go up against AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Friday.

The first leg ended with a scoreline of 1-1 with Juventus picking up a crucial away goal at the San Siro. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up for the Bianconeri to put away a penalty in stoppage-time to restore parity in the match.

AC Milan has continued its steady decline this season but can be a fierce opponent and Juventus will have to be wary of the Rossoneri's pace on the wings. Juventus has plenty of firepower in the final third and goes into the fixture as a favourite.

Juventus has not been as imperious as it is used to this season and is locked in a stranglehold with Lazio for the Serie A title. The Bianconeri lost out on the Coppa Italia last season and will look to make no such mistake as they go up against a refreshed AC Milan side.

Juventus v AC Milan Head-to-Head

Juventus and AC Milan are giants of Italian football and shared a highly decorated rivalry. The two clubs have been at each other's throats for nearly a century and while Juventus has held a significant advantage for nearly a decade, AC Milan's ability on the big stage cannot be underestimated.

A whopping total of 289 matches have been played between the two sides, with Juventus winning 108 matches and drawing 87. AC Milan is not very far behind with 94 wins and will look to reduce the deficit on Friday.

Advertisement

Juventus took AC Milan to the cleaners in the 2017/18 edition of the competition and beat the Rossoneri by a 4-0 margin to lift the title. AC Milan will look to exorcise these ghosts of the past and throw Juventus out of the Coppa Italia.

Juventus form guide: L-W-W-L-W

AC Milan form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Juventus v AC Milan Team News

Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain is unlikely to feature against AC Milan
Gonzalo Higuain is unlikely to feature against AC Milan

Gonzalo Higuain is likely to miss the crucial fixture after straining a muscle in training. While Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala can provide plenty of firepower and creativity in the final third, Higuain's absence will put additional pressure on the Bianconeri's attacking players to deliver the final product against AC Milan.

Apart from Gonzalo Higuain, Juventus has no other absentees going into this fixture and is likely to field its strongest possible eleven. With Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa occupying either flank, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start in a central position

Injuries: Gonzalo Higuain, Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

AC Milan will feel the absence of the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan will feel the absence of the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan

AC Milan will also be without its first-choice striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and is likely to suffer the consequences. The prolific Swedish striker is the most potent goalscoring threat in the AC Milan lineup and will not be easily replaced. Ibrahimovic suffered a heel injury in May during training and will not be able to take part in the match.

Former Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez is suspended and will not be able to participate in the match. Davide Calabria is likely to start in his place and will have to adjust to the left flank where he will be up against Paulo Dybala.

Injuries: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Theo Hernandez

Juventus v AC Milan Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Alessio Romagnoli, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer,Franck Kessie; Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

Juventus v AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan will go into this fixture with a no-holds-barred approach. The Coppa Italia represents the only silverware that the Rossoneri can win this season and the likes of Ante Rebic and Ismael Bennacer will be raring to go against a resolute Juventus defence held together by Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci.

Juventus holds all the cards in this fixture. An attack consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and Douglas Costa has the pace and ferocity to frighten any side in the world. AC Milan is perfectly capable of a surprise but might not be able to deal with a superior Juventus side.

Prediction - Juventus 3-1 AC Milan

Published 11 Jun 2020, 21:45 IST
Coppa Italia Juventus Football AC Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT INT NAP
0 - 1
 Internazionale vs Napoli
FT MIL JUV
1 - 1
 Milan vs Juventus
13 Jun JUV MIL 12:30 AM Juventus vs Milan
14 Jun NAP INT 12:30 AM Napoli vs Internazionale
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Bundesliga 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Premier League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी