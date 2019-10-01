Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Matthijs De Ligt is just about getting used to life in Italy

In a somewhat bizarre start to this group, Lokomotiv Moskva currently lead the charts, having beaten Bayer Leverkusen on the opening day of the Champions League. Juventus though will be raring to go again after being dragged back from a 2-0 lead to a draw by Atletico Madrid and all of this doesn't spell good news for Peter Bosz's side.

By no means are Leverkusen completely out of this tie, but Bosz's madness in terms of defensive tactics may cost him against a Juventus side that's developing an attacking style of football under Maurizio Sarri.

Kickoff Information

Date: 02 October 2019

Time: 00:30 IST

Venue: Juventus Stadium

Referee: William Collum

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Where to watch Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen in the US?

The game at 12:00 pm PDT on O1 October 2019 will be available for US viewers live on fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live, UniMas, TUDN En Vivo and Univision Now. In Canada, the game will be live on DAZN.

Form Guide

Juventus: W-W-W-D-D

Bayer Leverkusen: W-W-L-L-D

Head-to-head

Juventus: 1

Bayer Leverkusen: 1

Draw: 0

Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo

Dybala, Ronaldo, and Ramsey are forming an understanding

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a significant part of Champions League history and has in recent years turned it up on Champions League nights to deliver time after time. Arguably, he had a dip last season, but some of his best performances on the pitch have been in European games. He thrives on the significance of the occasion and having drawn their opener, the Bianconeri will be out for a win.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is central to the Bayer attack

The absolute spark of Peter Bosz's attacking set-up, Kai Havertz will be expected to stand up and deliver. He was relatively quiet in their loss to Borussia Dortmund, which will concern Bayer fans, but given Juventus' new-found defensive fragility, he could prove to be a major concern for Maurizio Sarri.

Key Match Facts

Last season, Juventus won only three of their five home games in the Champions League, which was the only time that the Italian giants have lost more than one home game in the competition.

Juventus are winless in their last four home meetings against German oppositions (L1 D3), but Bayer Leverkusen have only won two of their 10 meetings with Italian teams in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen have not lost away in the Champions League for the last five fixtures, however, they've only won one of those games.

Betting Odds (from Bet365)

Juventus: 1.60

Bayer Leverkusen: 6.00

Draw: 3.80