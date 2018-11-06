×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Juventus v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team News, Probable XI, Form Guide, Head to Head & Prediction

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
442   //    06 Nov 2018, 21:52 IST

Paul Pogba will be playing at Turin for the first time since his departure in 2016.
Paul Pogba will be playing at Turin for the first time since his departure in 2016.

The fourth week of Champions League will see European giants Manchester United and Juventus locking horns once again as they face each other at Turin on Wednesday.

The first meeting between the two clubs was decided by a Paolo Dybala's goal when they met each other at Old Trafford two week's ago, as Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to their season.

If the match at Old Trafford was build up as the return of Ronaldo to Manchester, the match at Turin will see World Cup winner Paul Pogba returning to Turin for the first time since his move back to Manchester in 2016.

Juventus v Manchester United: Kick-off information

Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin

Live stream: SonyLIV

Date: 07 November 2018

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Juventus v Manchester United: Team News

The striker may once again be relegated to the bench after picking a slight knock in training.
The striker may once again be relegated to the bench after picking a slight knock in training.

Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa will remain sidelined with injury for the Old Lady of Turin while Sami Khedira might make appearances since matchday 1 of Champions League.

Mario Mandzukic might make it to the bench after returning to training for Juventus.

Antonio Valencia, Diogo Dalot and Marouane Fellaini are all expected to sit this one out with injury while Romelu Lukaku might start from the bench after a slight problem in training.

Ander Herrera might start his first champions league match of the season after an impressive performance against Bournemouth.

Juventus v Manchester United: Probable Line-up

Juventus: Szczesny, Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Cancelo, Bentancur, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo

Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Herrera, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Juventus v Manchester United: Form Guide

The last 5 official matches

Juventus: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-W-L-D-W 

Juventus v Manchester United: Head to Head

Juventus: 6 wins

Manchester United: 5 wins

Draw: 2

Juventus v Manchester United: Prediction

Juventus are expected to win this fixture but Manchester United are likely to give the Italian champions a run for their money.

Massimiliano Allegri and his side should be aware of the second half performance of the Manchester United side in the past few weeks with the Red Devils even dominating the Old Lady of Turin in the second half during their first meeting at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Manchester United

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho Juventus Stadium
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Manchester United vs Juventus: Match preview, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Manchester United v...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Juventus vs Manchester United -...
RELATED STORY
6 Famous footballers who have played for both Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United article about club's history with...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: 5 positives for the Red...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United lost against Juventus
RELATED STORY
Valencia vs Juventus: Everything you need to know | UCL...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
Today MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
Today CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
Tomorrow INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
Tomorrow NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
Tomorrow POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
Tomorrow CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
Tomorrow VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us