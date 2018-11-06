Juventus v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team News, Probable XI, Form Guide, Head to Head & Prediction

Paul Pogba will be playing at Turin for the first time since his departure in 2016.

The fourth week of Champions League will see European giants Manchester United and Juventus locking horns once again as they face each other at Turin on Wednesday.

The first meeting between the two clubs was decided by a Paolo Dybala's goal when they met each other at Old Trafford two week's ago, as Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to their season.

If the match at Old Trafford was build up as the return of Ronaldo to Manchester, the match at Turin will see World Cup winner Paul Pogba returning to Turin for the first time since his move back to Manchester in 2016.

Juventus v Manchester United: Kick-off information

Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin

Live stream: SonyLIV

Date: 07 November 2018

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Juventus v Manchester United: Team News

The striker may once again be relegated to the bench after picking a slight knock in training.

Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa will remain sidelined with injury for the Old Lady of Turin while Sami Khedira might make appearances since matchday 1 of Champions League.

Mario Mandzukic might make it to the bench after returning to training for Juventus.

Antonio Valencia, Diogo Dalot and Marouane Fellaini are all expected to sit this one out with injury while Romelu Lukaku might start from the bench after a slight problem in training.

Ander Herrera might start his first champions league match of the season after an impressive performance against Bournemouth.

Juventus v Manchester United: Probable Line-up

Juventus: Szczesny, Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Cancelo, Bentancur, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo

Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Herrera, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Juventus v Manchester United: Form Guide

The last 5 official matches

Juventus: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-W-L-D-W

Juventus v Manchester United: Head to Head

Juventus: 6 wins

Manchester United: 5 wins

Draw: 2

Juventus v Manchester United: Prediction

Juventus are expected to win this fixture but Manchester United are likely to give the Italian champions a run for their money.

Massimiliano Allegri and his side should be aware of the second half performance of the Manchester United side in the past few weeks with the Red Devils even dominating the Old Lady of Turin in the second half during their first meeting at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Manchester United