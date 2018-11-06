Juventus v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team News, Probable XI, Form Guide, Head to Head & Prediction
The fourth week of Champions League will see European giants Manchester United and Juventus locking horns once again as they face each other at Turin on Wednesday.
The first meeting between the two clubs was decided by a Paolo Dybala's goal when they met each other at Old Trafford two week's ago, as Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to their season.
If the match at Old Trafford was build up as the return of Ronaldo to Manchester, the match at Turin will see World Cup winner Paul Pogba returning to Turin for the first time since his move back to Manchester in 2016.
Juventus v Manchester United: Kick-off information
Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin
Live stream: SonyLIV
Date: 07 November 2018
Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)
Juventus v Manchester United: Team News
Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa will remain sidelined with injury for the Old Lady of Turin while Sami Khedira might make appearances since matchday 1 of Champions League.
Mario Mandzukic might make it to the bench after returning to training for Juventus.
Antonio Valencia, Diogo Dalot and Marouane Fellaini are all expected to sit this one out with injury while Romelu Lukaku might start from the bench after a slight problem in training.
Ander Herrera might start his first champions league match of the season after an impressive performance against Bournemouth.
Juventus v Manchester United: Probable Line-up
Juventus: Szczesny, Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Cancelo, Bentancur, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo
Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Herrera, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Martial, Rashford
Juventus v Manchester United: Form Guide
The last 5 official matches
Juventus: W-W-W-W-W
Manchester United: W-W-L-D-W
Juventus v Manchester United: Head to Head
Juventus: 6 wins
Manchester United: 5 wins
Draw: 2
Juventus v Manchester United: Prediction
Juventus are expected to win this fixture but Manchester United are likely to give the Italian champions a run for their money.
Massimiliano Allegri and his side should be aware of the second half performance of the Manchester United side in the past few weeks with the Red Devils even dominating the Old Lady of Turin in the second half during their first meeting at Old Trafford.
Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Manchester United