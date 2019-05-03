Juventus v Torino Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups, Juventus and Torino Injury news, Suspensions List and more

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

The title is won but the bragging rights are up for grabs as Juventus host Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the second Derby della Mole of the season.

The hosts will be looking off to finish their season in style with a victory over their local rivals after wrapping up their 8th successive Serie A title a couple of weeks ago in record-breaking style.

The visitors though have much more at stake with a potential place in the UEFA Champions League still at grabs with Walter Mazzari's side just 3 points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

The first encounter between the sides at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium was decided by a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Team News

Alex Sandro joins the ever growing injury list of the Bianconeri

The end of the season has been not so good for the Bianconeri, with Alex Sandro now joining the ever-growing injury list.

The full back will join Mattia Perin, Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa on the treatment table.

Martin Caceres and Rodrigo Bentancur are also doubtful for the fixture.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Mattia Perin, Sami Khedira , Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro , Douglas Costa, Martin Caceres (Doubtful), Rodrigo Bentancur (Doubtful)

Torino

Emiliano Moretti will be missing out due to suspension

Walter Mazzari has his own set of injuries and suspensions to worry about, with Koffi Djidji out with injury, while Vittorio Parigini and Tomas Rincon are doubtful due to injuries.

Emiliano Moretti also will be not available for the Bulls due to suspension.

Suspension: Emiliano Moretti

Injuries: Koffi Djidji, Vittorio Parigini (doubful), Tomas Rincon (doubtful)

Predicted Lineups

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Bernardeschi

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, De Silvestri; Aina, Rincon, Meite, Ansaldi; Baselli, Alex Berenguer; Belotti