×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus v Torino Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups, Juventus and Torino Injury news, Suspensions List and more 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
72   //    03 May 2019, 22:22 IST

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A
FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

The title is won but the bragging rights are up for grabs as Juventus host Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the second Derby della Mole of the season.

The hosts will be looking off to finish their season in style with a victory over their local rivals after wrapping up their 8th successive Serie A title a couple of weeks ago in record-breaking style.

The visitors though have much more at stake with a potential place in the UEFA Champions League still at grabs with Walter Mazzari's side just 3 points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

The first encounter between the sides at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium was decided by a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Predicted Lineups

Team News


Alex Sandro joins the ever growing injury list of the Bianconeri
Alex Sandro joins the ever growing injury list of the Bianconeri

The end of the season has been not so good for the Bianconeri, with Alex Sandro now joining the ever-growing injury list.

The full back will join Mattia Perin, Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa on the treatment table.

Martin Caceres and Rodrigo Bentancur are also doubtful for the fixture.

Advertisement

Suspension: none

Injuries: Mattia Perin, Sami Khedira , Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro , Douglas Costa, Martin Caceres (Doubtful), Rodrigo Bentancur (Doubtful)

Torino


Emiliano Moretti will be missing out due to suspension
Emiliano Moretti will be missing out due to suspension

Walter Mazzari has his own set of injuries and suspensions to worry about, with Koffi Djidji out with injury, while Vittorio Parigini and Tomas Rincon are doubtful due to injuries.

Emiliano Moretti also will be not available for the Bulls due to suspension.

Suspension: Emiliano Moretti

Injuries: Koffi Djidji, Vittorio Parigini (doubful), Tomas Rincon (doubtful)

Predicted Lineups

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Bernardeschi

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, De Silvestri; Aina, Rincon, Meite, Ansaldi; Baselli, Alex Berenguer; Belotti

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Torino Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Massimiliano Allegri Walter Mazzarri
Advertisement
Napoli vs Torino: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups: Uefa Champions League Predicted Lineups and Juventus, Atletico Madrid Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Juventus Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Napoli v Juventus: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Ola Aina's Breakthrough in Torino 
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Ajax Predicted Lineups: Champions League Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Juventus v Frosinone: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Sassuolo v Juventus: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
AS Roma v Napoli Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AS Roma and Napoli Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Bianconeri ace has to take pay-cut to join Los Blancos and more Serie A news: 24 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BOL EMP
3 - 1
 Bologna vs Empoli
FT ROM CAG
3 - 0
 Roma vs Cagliari
FT INT JUV
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Juventus
FT FRO NAP
0 - 2
 Frosinone vs Napoli
FT SPA GEN
1 - 1
 SPAL vs Genoa
FT CHI PAR
1 - 1
 Chievo vs Parma
FT SAM LAZ
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Lazio
FT TOR MIL
2 - 0
 Torino vs Milan
FT ATA UDI
2 - 0
 Atalanta vs Udinese
FT FIO SAS
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Sassuolo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us