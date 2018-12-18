Juventus vs AS Roma: Fantasy Football Tips and Football Fantasy XI

Arnav Gupta

Torino FC v Juventus - Serie A

Italian giants Juventus will take on its Italian counterpart AS Roma on Saturday, 22nd December. Juventus is at the first position with 15 wins and a draw in this season, while AS Roma hold the seventh place with 6 wins, 6 losses and 4 draws.

Juventus have not lost a single game of this Serie A season so far and will be looking for another victory when they face AS Roma. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals along with 5 assists in this season so far. Along with Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala has also been very impressive throughout this season of Serie A.

AS Roma played their last season game against Genoa which they won the game by 3-2, they will also look for a win over the defending Serie A champions Juventus. Let's have a look at the Predicted Starting Lineups and Fantasy Football Tips ahead of this encounter:

Match Date and Day: 22nd December, Saturday.

Match Time: 20:30 Local Time.

Match Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Head to Head: They both have played a total of 33 games with each other, out of which Juventus has won 19 games, AS Roma has won a total of 8 games and rest ended in a draw.

Last 5 Matches:

Juventus - W, W, W, L, W

AS Roma - L, D, D, L, W

Predicted Starting Lineups :

Juventus:

Predicted Starting Lineup: Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Giorgio Chiellini (C), Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can, Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus Team Squad: Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini (C), Medhi Benatia, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Blaise Matuidi, Andrea Barzagli, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic, Moise Kean, Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia Perin, Emre Can, Daniele Rugani, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi and Leonardo Spinazzola.

AS Roma:

Predicted Starting Lineup: Robin Olsen (GK), Aleksandar Kolarov, Ivan Marcano, Kostas Manolas, Davide Santon, Steven Nzonzi, Bryan Cristante, Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert and Cengiz Under.

AS Roma Team Squad: Robin Olsen (GK), Daniele De Rossi (C), Rick Karsdorp, Luca Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Juan Jesus, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Aleksandar Kolarov, Patrik Schick, Ivan Marcano, Cengiz Under, Davide Santon, Ante Coric, Federico Fazio, Nicolo Zaniolo, Alessandro Florenzi, Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Steven Nzonzi, Kostas Manolas, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Fantasy Football Tips and Fantasy League Team :

#Team 1 :

GoalKeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Kostas Manolas, Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci.

Mid-Fielders: Paulo Dybala, Steven Nzonzi, Bryan Cristante and Cengiz Under.

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (VC) and Cristiano Ronaldo (C).

#Team 2 :

GoalKeeper: Robin Olsen

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Kostas Manolas and Alex Sandro.

Mid-Fielders: Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic (VC), Bryan Cristante and Cengiz Under.

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo (C).

Key Players to Choose Captain and Vice-Captain :

Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, Bryan Cristante, Cengiz Under, Steven Nzonzi, Giorgio Chiellini and Kostas Manolas.

