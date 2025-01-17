Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Thiago Motta's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri edged Como to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against AC Milan and have won 88 out of the 227 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 66 victories.

AC Milan have suffered a total of 53 defeats against Juventus in Serie A - their highest number of defeats against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Juventus have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches against AC Milan in Serie A and have never achieved a run of four such games in a row in the history of the competition.

After a run of nine victories on the trot at home against AC Milan in Serie A, Juventus have been winless in their last four such games.

Juventus have dropped points from winning positions in each of their last three matches in Serie A.

Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction

Juventus have flattered to deceive in Serie A this season and will need to work hard to secure their place in the top four. The Bianconeri have picked up only two points from their last two league games and have a point to prove this weekend.

AC Milan have been in poor form in recent months and will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 AC Milan

Juventus vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

