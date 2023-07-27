Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

The pre-season features another round of matches this week as Juventus lock horns with fellow Italian giants AC Milan in an intriguing fixture at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Thursday.

Juventus vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Rossoneri slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Juventus, on the other hand, finished in seventh place in the Serie A table last season and were severely hampered by a points deduction in the middle of their league campaign. The Bianconeri edged Udinese to a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against AC Milan and have won 109 out of the 297 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 98 victories.

AC Milan ended their Serie A season on a positive note and won their last three matches, scoring nine goals during this period.

Juventus conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Serie A last season - only Napoli and Lazio managed better defensive records in the competition.

Juventus are winless in their last five matches against AC Milan in all competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these games.

AC Milan hold the upper hand with regard to friendlies played between the two teams - the Rossoneri have won 27 of 56 such games played between the two sides.

Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri this year and will need to be at their resurgent best this week. The Bianconeri have a good squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a transition at the moment.

AC Milan also have issues to address going into this game and will likely field a strong lineup. The Rossoneri currently are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 AC Milan

Juventus vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luka Romero to score - Yes