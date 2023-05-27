Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023

Juventus entertain AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in their penultimate Serie A game of the season on Sunday (May 28).

The hosts were handed a ten-point deduction by the Italian Football Federation earlier this week, which dropped them to seventh place in the standings. Juventus were coming off a 4-1 loss at Empoli, with Federico Chiesa bagging a consolation strike in the 85th minute.

The visitors are fourth in the league and need at least a win from two games to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They're coming off a 5-1 home win over Sampdoria last week. Olivier Giroud bagged a hat-trick while Rafael Leao and Brahim Díaz scored either side of the interval.

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 238 times across competitions, with their first official meeting dating back to 1901. Juventus lead 92-77.

The Bianconeri are winless in four meetings against Milan, failing to score thrice.

Juventus are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 home games against Milan across competitions.

Milan are winless in five away games across competitions, losing the last two without scoring.

Juventus have lost twice at home in Serie A this season.

Milan have outscored Juventus 60-55 in the league this season.

The Rossoneri have the better defensive record, conceding 32 goals, the third-best defensive record in the competition.

Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction

The Old Lady are winless in three home meetings against Milan, failing to score twice. They have lost twice at home in Serie A this season and have scored in all but two games.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after three losses, where they failed to score. They have lost just once in nine outings but have won just once in their last six away games.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have been impressive at home this season but lost to the Rossoneri earlier this season. Considering the same, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Milan

Juventus vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score or assist anytime - Yes

