Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Fireworks will be lit at the Allianz Stadium as Juventus and AC Milan battle for three points in a Serie A matchday six clash. This is one of the most storied and iconic games in Italian and indeed European football.

The hosts are coming off an enthralling 2-2 draw away to Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. They went into the break behind to Georges Mikautadze's 18th-minute strike but Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao scored a goal each to put the Turin outfit ahead 10 minutes into the second half. Renato Veiga scored a late equalizer against his former employers.

The Bianconeri will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them play out a 1-1 draw at home to Atalanta.

Milan, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Napoli, ending Antonio Conte's side's 100% start to the season in the process. Alexis Saelemaekers and Christian Pulisic scored a goal each to put them 2-0 up by the half-hour mark. Kevin de Bruyne pulled one back from the spot after their hosts were reduced to 10 men, but the Pertenopei were unable to complete the comeback.

The victory saw Milan usurp the defending champions into top spot, level on 12 points with the Naples outfit. Juventus are one point behind in fourth spot.

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 245th official meeting between the two sides. Juventus were victorious 94 times, and AC Milan were victorious 71 times while 79 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Juve claimed a 2-0 home win.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (six wins).

Milan opened the scoring in six of their seven games this season.

Juve's last five games across all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction

Juventus have drawn their last four consecutive games. Igor Tudor's side have conceded 11 goals in this sequence, as a side famed for defensive solidity have struggled at the back.

Alarm bells ran around San Siro when AC Milan began their Serie A campaign with defeat to newly-promoted Cremonese. However, Massimiliano Allegri has steadied the ship, with the Rossoneri having won the last five games on the bounce, keeping a clean sheet on four occasions.

This game has been cagey in recent times, with just eight goals scored in the last eight Serie A head-to-head games. We expect this trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 AC Milan

Juventus vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

