Juventus vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus host AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday in what will be a crucial clash in the race for the top four.

Both teams are currently tied on 69 points alongside Atalanta. The Bianconeri, however, are ahead of the Rossoneri in third place due to goal difference. Both sides have a great chance of finishing the weekend in second place and improving their chances of a top-four finish.

Andrea Pirlo's side have only lost two of their last 14 games across all competitions and have been in strong form of late. Juventus came from behind to beat Udinese last time out courtesy of a late brace from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Stefano Pioli's Milan side, on the other hand, snapped their two-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Benevento last weekend. They will be hoping that they can build upon that victory when they come up against Juventus on Sunday.

The clash is a must-win for both teams, and could decide who finishes in the top four come the end of the season.

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Juventus have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Bianconeri have won four out of their last five league meetings, with AC Milan winning one.

Andrea Pirlo's side came away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Juventus Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

AC Milan Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Juventus vs AC Milan Team News

Castillejo in action for AC Milan

Juventus

Juventus could be without Merih Demiral as the defender continues his recovery from a muscle injury he picked up last month. He may be added to the bench if he passes a late fitness test. Federico Chiesa has recovered from a thigh injury in time for this game.

Andrea Pirlo will have a full-strength side to choose from for Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Merih Demiral

Suspended: None

AC Milan

AC Milan will be without Samuel Castillejo for the game due to suspension. Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic should be back on the bench after missing the game against Benevento due to illness. Daniel Maldini continues his recovery from injury.

Apart from that, Stefano Pioli will take a full-strength side to Turin on Sunday.

Injured: Daniel Maldini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Samuel Castillejo

Juventus vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction

It's hard to separate the two sides based on quality alone, but Juventus are in better form at the moment.

We predict a tight game with the Bianconeri narrowly edging out AC Milan.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 AC Milan