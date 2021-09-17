Juventus vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is set to witness a massive fixture between two bonafide giants this weekend as Juventus lock horns with AC Milan on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on winning this game.

AC Milan have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and have excelled in the Serie A. Stefano Pioli's charges lost out on a five-goal thriller against Liverpool earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to win a game this season. The Bianconeri have been shockingly poor in the Serie A and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Juventus and AC Milan share a legendary Italian rivalry and have played a total of 235 matches against each other. Juventus have the upper hand at the moment and have won 92 games as opposed to AC Milan's 68 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for AC Milan. Juventus struggled to impose themselves on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W

Juventus vs AC Milan Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Aaron Ramsey and Arthur are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Mattia De Sciglio and Kaio Jorge are struggling with their fitness and have also been sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Arthur, Mattia De Sciglio, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have a strong squad

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered another setback with regard to his fitness and will not be able to feature in this game. Rade Krunic and Tiemoue Bakayoko are also injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Rade Krunic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Alessandro Florenzi; Olivier Giroud

Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction

Juventus found their feet against Malmo in the Champions League this week and will need a similar performance this weekend. Allegri has his work cut out for him this season and will need to make the most of the talent at his disposal.

AC Milan will want to step up as title contenders this season and have been flawless in the Serie A so far. The Rossoneri are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 AC Milan

