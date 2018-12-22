Juventus vs AS Roma: Match Preview, Team News and Predictions | Serie A 2018-19

Can Juventus make it a 49 from a possible 51 points?

The Old lady of Turin will be looking for the 8th consecutive and their 16th victory in the Serie A this season when they host AS Roma in Turin on Saturday.

The Romans have had a season to forget so far with the team from the capital languishing in the 7th position with just 24 points of their 16 matches.

Eusebio Di Francesco will be hoping to turn his team's luck around by inflicting the defending champions' first domestic defeat of the season.

Juventus vs AS Roma: Kick-off Information

Date: 22nd December 2018

Time: 20:30 (local time), 01:00 (IST)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

Livestream: SonyLiv

Juventus vs AS Roma: Team News

The return of the Bosnian will be a welcome boost to Roma

Juventus will be without the services of fullback Joao Cancelo, centre back Andrea Barzagli and winger Juan Cuadrado with all the three missing out due to injuries.

Rodrigo Bentancur will be available for the Old Lady of Turin after missing out with suspension in the last match.

Daniele De Rossi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephen El Shaaraway are all doubtful for the fixture while Edin Dzeko might make his first appearance in nearly a month.

Juventus vs AS Roma: Probable Line-up

Juventus: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Roma: Olsen, Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov, N'Zonzi, Cristante, Under, Zaniolo, Kluivert, Dzeko

Juventus vs AS Roma: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Juventus: W-L-W-W-W

AS Roma: W-L-D-D-L

Juventus vs AS Roma: Prediction

Juventus are one of the 4 teams in Europe that are yet to taste defeat in their domestic season. The Old Lady of Turin has been on a 7-match winning streak in the domestic season and the reigning champions are expected to make it 8 in a row, especially against a struggling Roma side.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 AS Roma

