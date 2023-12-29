Juventus vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Juventus lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an intriguing fixture at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Juventus vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side stunned Napoli with a convincing 2-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Frosinone to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 28 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 12 victories.

AS Roma won their previous game against Juventus in the Serie A by a narrow 1-0 margin in March this year and have not secured consecutive victories against Juventus in the competition since 1995.

Juventus have won a total of 85 matches against AS Roma in the history of the Serie A - they have a better record in the competition only against Lazio and Inter Milan.

Juventus have won 10 of their last 12 matches at home against AS Roma in the Serie A since 2012 and have a better such record only against Udinese during this period.

Juventus have conceded less than one goal in each of their last 13 matches at home in the Serie A - their longest such run since 2019.

Juventus vs AS Roma Prediction

Juventus have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on giving Inter Milan a run for their money in the title race. The Bianconeri have suffered from the occasional stutter this month and have a point to prove this weekend.

AS Roma have also improved under Jose Mourinho but will be up against a robust side on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 AS Roma

Juventus vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes