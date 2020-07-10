Juventus vs Atalanta: 3 talking points ahead of kick-off | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus take on Atalanta in Serie A's cracking encounter this weekend.

Here's what you need to watch out ahead of the highly anticipated kick-off.

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Juventus take on Atalanta in Serie A's cracking encounter!

Juventus host high-flying Atalanta at the Allianz stadium in the weekend in what could have consequences in the title race as well as the race for Champions League spots.

The Bianconeri, who're still reeling from the calamitous 4-2 defeat to AC Milan, could possibly see their lead at the top cut further against an in-form Orobici, who're unbeaten in 11 games now.

Exercising a very breath-taking brand of attacking football, they've been one of the most entertaining sides in all of Europe's top five leagues and currently sit just two points adrift of Lazio.

Let's look at the some of important talking points ahead of the mouth-watering clash:

#1 Can Atalanta cause another upset in Juve's title march?

Juve ran out 3-1 victors in the reverse fixture, but Atalanta have been a different beast since

After watching Juventus' spectacular implosion against AC Milan earlier in the week, Gli Orobici must be licking their lips. They've won each of the last nine league games on the trot and are clearly the form team heading into the tie. Atalanta also knows its onions very well when it comes to causing upsets.

None of AS Roma, Lazio, Napoli, AC Milan, and Inter Milan have been able to get more than two points out of Gian Piero Gasperini's juggernaut from both league ties, while they also proved to be a thorn in the Old Lady's side last season.

The Bergamo outfit is also the highest scoring team in the Serie A this term with 85 goals in 32 games - 20 more than the Bianconeris, who'd be devoured once again if they don't tighten the screws at the back.

Advertisement

#2 De Ligt boost for Juventus

Juventus will be bolstered by the return of De Ligt after the debacle against Milan

Thankfully for the holders, Matthijs de Ligt is available again and will immediately slot back into the starting XI for Juventus. This should be a massive boost for Maurizio Sarri considering how calamitous it proved to be for the Old Lady without the Dutchman anchoring the backline.

Daniel Rugani, who stepped into his shoes last time, was catastrophic and completely out of depth. He left too many gaps at the back whilst also struggled to communicate with Leonardo Bonucci, who had a stinker himself. Now, with de Ligt back into the mix, Juventus can hope to be more organised and stoic at the back against some high scoring forwards.

#3 Clash of in-form strikers

Both sides boast some of the most prolific stars of the league

Speaking of forwards, Atalanta have three different players with 10+ goals in the league. Yes, THREE! Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata, and Josip Ilicic have all haunted teams with a series of goals, netting 17, 14, and 16 times so far respectively. Together, the triumvirate have accrued 55% of Atalanta's goals in the Serie A, and are also one of the top three most prolific attacking trident in all of Europe's top five leagues.

Juventus will really be put through the paces here, but the visitors won't be sitting comfortably either.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the top of his game, scoring goals left, right, and centre. He's been on target in each of the five games since the league's restart, while taking his tally for the season to 26! He's now just three behind Ciro Immobile in the race for the Golden Boot and will fancy his chances against Atalanta too. The master has found an apprentice in Paulo Dybala who has also been among the goals for Juventus.

All said and done, this promises to be an absolute cracker.