Juventus vs Atalanta - 5 key battles to watch | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus welcome Atalanta to the Allianz Stadium in Turin later today for an enticing 2021-22 Serie A clash.

The Bianconeri will look to put their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Chelsea behind them and return to winning ways. Massimiliano Allegri's side are languishing in eighth in the league standings. They have 21 points from 13 games, but have won their last two league outings.

Meanwhile, the free-scoring Gli Orobici are in better form than stuttering Juventus. Atalanta are unbeaten in six league games, and sitting in fourth place with four more points than the Bianconeri. They will look to avenge their Coppa Italia final loss to Juventus in May.

Ahead of the enticing kick-off, here's a look at the five key battles that could shape the outcome of this clash:

#5 Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) vs Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Zappacosta has contributed four league goals for Atalanta this season.

Davide Zappacosta has proved everyone wrong with a fine run of form since joining Atalanta. He has contributed four goals in the league thus far. Against Juventus, he'll once again look to provide width down the right. But he will have to be wary of Adrien Rabiot's presence down the same flank.

The Frenchman's key strength lies in avoiding pressure by using his dribbling skills to move up the pitch. He's a key ball-carrier too. It'll be interesting to see how Zappacosta handles Rabiot.

#4 Federico Chiesa (Juventus) vs Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta)

Juventus' little dynamite

Federico Chiesa is likely to start on the right flank if Allegri deploys a 4-3-3 formation. That would see Chiesa lock horns with Berat Djimsiti.

The Albanian is adept in timing his tackles, reads the game brilliantly, and is strong in the air too. He has been a mainstay at the heart of Atalanta's backline for the last few years.

However, Chiesa will pose a real test of his skills. The Euro 2020 winner is known for his electric pace, devastating link-up play and exquisite crossing ability. That could be quite a handful for Djimsiti to handle.

