Juventus vs Atalanta - Combined XI | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus host Atalanta in Serie A on Tuesday in what's likely to be an enticing clash.

The Bianconeri will seek to bounce back from their humiliating 4-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday. They'll fancy their chances of doing that, as they've won their last two league games.

Atalanta, meanwhile, were held by Young Boys to a pulsating 3-3 draw in the Champions League. In the league, they are on a six-game unbeaten run. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are fourth in the league table with 25 points. They are four clear of their mighty hosts, who're down in eighth place in what's been a tough season in the league.

Massimiliano Allegri's charm hasn't really worked on his return to Juventus so far. So and another setback this weekend could really set the alarm bells ringing in Turin.

Ahead of the highly anticipated kick-off, here's how Juventus and Atalanta would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus

Juan Musso and Wojciech Szczesny have both been good in the Serie A this season, but the latter gets the spot here courtesy of his better stats.

The Polish custodian has registered more clean sheets (3-2), and conceded fewer goals (11-15) in the league than his Atalanta counterpart. He was also the sole bright spot for Juventus in their Champions League defeat at Chelsea on Tuesday. Szczesny made several key saves to keep the scoreline at only 4-0 on the night.

Mina Rzouki @Minarzouki Szczesny has been truly amazing for Juventus tonight. Man has caught a lot of flack and a torrid start to the season but has produced some great performances recently



Without him this would have been an even more hideous score line for the Italian giants Szczesny has been truly amazing for Juventus tonight. Man has caught a lot of flack and a torrid start to the season but has produced some great performances recently Without him this would have been an even more hideous score line for the Italian giants

Szczesny has not been helped by a lacklustre defence ahead of him. But without him, Juventus would have been much lower than eighth in the league this season. Atalanta's free-scoring attack could pose a stern test of his mettle.

The Polish shot-stopper has kept 60 clean sheets in 152 games across competitions for Juventus.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav