Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an intriguing fixture at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Atalanta Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Atalanta and have won 31 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's six victories.

Juventus have won a total of 66 matches against Atalanta in the Serie A but have managed to win only one of their last eight matches against La Dea in the competition.

After a run of eight defeats on the trot away from home against Juventus in the Serie A, Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Atalanta have held Juventus to a draw in nine of their last 43 matches in the Serie A - as many such results as they had achieved in the 43 such games preceding this run.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches in the Serie A, Atalanta have lost each of their last two games in the competition.

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Juventus have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri but have stuttered regularly in recent weeks. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent on Sunday. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Atalanta

Juventus vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes