Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Spezia by a 5-2 scoreline in the Coppa Italia this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been left reeling by their 15-point deduction. The Bianconeri edged Monza to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Our , in high definition



@federicochiesa Our, in high definition ☝️ Our #⃣7⃣, in high definition 😍@federicochiesa https://t.co/FOLrNfOqN6

Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Atalanta and have won 30 of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's six victories.

After a run of 13 consecutive victories for Juventus in the Serie A, seven of the last 11 matches played between these two teams have ended in draws.

Juventus have lost only one of their last 25 home games in the Serie A but did lose their most recent such meeting by a 1-0 margin in November 2021.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five matches against Juventus in the Serie A and could secure a six-match unbeaten streak against the Bianconeri for only the second time in their history.

Juventus have won their last five home games in the Serie A without conceding a goal and have only managed five longer such runs in the history of the competition.

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Juventus have been severely hampered by their 15-point deduction and will now have a mountain to climb to secure a top-four place. The Bianconeri have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atalanta B.C. @Atalanta_BC



3 assists in the last 2 games for



#GoAtalantaGo 3 assist nelle ultime 2 partite per Duván 🤙🏾3 assists in the last 2 games for #Zapata 🤙🏾 3 assist nelle ultime 2 partite per Duván 🤙🏾3 assists in the last 2 games for #Zapata 🤙🏾#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 https://t.co/0pz284zeSD

Atalanta can be unstoppable on their day but will need to be at their best to dismantle a fairly strong defense. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Atalanta

Juventus vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes