Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Juventus vs Atalanta Preview
Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Torino by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Juventus have an excellent recent record against Atalanta and have won 33 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.
- Atalanta are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches against Juventus in Serie A, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at home in 2023.
- Atalanta and Juventus have played out draws in 11 of their last 18 matches in Serie A - the highest number of draws in a single fixture in the last 10 league campaigns.
- Juventus are winless in their last seven matches at home against Atalanta in Serie A - they have a longer such run only against Torino in the history of the competition.
- Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 matches at home in Serie A.
Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction
Juventus have been a formidable force so far this season and will look to build on their momentum in the coming weeks. Dusan Vlahovic has been prolific for the Bianconeri yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Atalanta have an excellent recent record in this fixture and will look to make the most of their advantage. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Atalanta
Juventus vs Atalanta Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes