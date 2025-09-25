Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Juventus vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Torino by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Atalanta and have won 33 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.

Atalanta are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches against Juventus in Serie A, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at home in 2023.

Atalanta and Juventus have played out draws in 11 of their last 18 matches in Serie A - the highest number of draws in a single fixture in the last 10 league campaigns.

Juventus are winless in their last seven matches at home against Atalanta in Serie A - they have a longer such run only against Torino in the history of the competition.

Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 matches at home in Serie A.

Ad

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Juventus have been a formidable force so far this season and will look to build on their momentum in the coming weeks. Dusan Vlahovic has been prolific for the Bianconeri yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Atalanta have an excellent recent record in this fixture and will look to make the most of their advantage. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Ad

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Atalanta

Juventus vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More