Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Juventus lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Juventus vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Venezia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Bianconeri eased past Hellas Verona by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Atalanta and have won 32 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's paltry six victories.

Juventus have remained unbeaten in 38 of their last 40 matches against Atalanta in Serie A, with their only two defeats during this period coming in 2021.

Juventus and Atalanta have played out draws in 11 of the last 17 matches between the two teams in Serie A - the highest number of draws for any fixture in the competition during this period.

The last three matches between Juventus and Atalanta in Serie A have ended in draws - the second-longest such between the two teams in the history of the competition.

Juventus have won each of their last five matches in Serie A.

Ad

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Juventus have come into their own in Serie A over the past month and will look to make the most of their impressive run of form. Kenan Yildiz has been impressive for the Bianconeri and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Atalanta can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Ad

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Atalanta

Juventus vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback