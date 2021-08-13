Juventus vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Juventus are set to play Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday in a friendly game.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Ronald Koeman's Barcelona in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy. Goals from Dutch forward Memphis Depay, Danish attacker Martin Braithwaite and young midfielder Riqui Puig ensured victory for Barcelona.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Alessandria 7-1 in a friendly game. A brace from Slovenian attacker Josip Ilicic and goals from defender Giorgio Scalvini, Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic, Colombian striker Luis Muriel, Germany international Robin Gosens and centre-back Rafael Toloi sealed the deal for Atalanta.

Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost two and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in the final of the Coppa Italia, with Juventus beating ten-man Atalanta 2-1. Goals from Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and Italy international Federico Chiesa secured the win for Juventus. Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the consolation goal for Atalanta, who had centre-back Rafael Toloi sent off late in the second-half.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Juventus vs Atalanta Team News

Juventus

Juventus will be without Brazilian midfielder Arthur and France international Adrien Rabiot, with both players nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Arthur, Adrien Rabiot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer, with the 27-year old out with an injury.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Matteo Lovato, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Marten De Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Juventus were poor last season under the management of Andrea Pirlo, and have reappointed Massimiliano Allegri as a result. They have been heavily linked with Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, while Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey could leave the club soon.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have been busy. They have let go of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and star centre-back Cristian Romero to Tottenham Hotspur. Argentine shot stopper Juan Musso and Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral have been signed, while there will be focus on Danish full-back Joakim Maehle, who was one of the best players at Euro 2020.

Juventus do boast Cristiano Ronaldo, but Atalanta under Gian Piero Gasperini have been one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in Europe. A draw seems to be ideal.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Atalanta

