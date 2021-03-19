Juventus vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus continue their bid for the Serie A title when they host Benevento at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri can move to within seven points of leaders Inter Milan with a win. Meanwhile, the Stregoni are 16th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Juventus bounced back from their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Porto with a 3-1 win away to Cagliari.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a first-half hat-trick as Andrea Pirlo's side secured a comfortable victory last week.

Benevento extended their winless run to 11 games, losing out to fellow strugglers Fiorentina at home last week.

Dusan Vlahovic scored a hat-trick as La Viola ran out 4-1 winners. In the previous week, the Stregoni played out a 1-1 draw away to Spezia.

Juventus vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Juventus did the double over Benevento in their first top-flight season, winning 2-1 at home and then 4-2 away in the the 2017-18 Serie A campaign.

The two teams last met earlier this year, when Benevento held the Bianconeri to a 1-1 draw.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Benevento form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-L-D

Juventus vs Benevento Team News

Juventus

Andrea Pirlo welcomed Rodrigo Bentancur back to training after the midfielder tested negative for COVID-19. Paulo Dybala, Merih Demiral and Aaron Ramsey have been ruled out with injury.

Meanwhile, the participation of Alex Sandro and Gigi Buffon remains in doubt.

Juan Cuadrado is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card against Cagliari.

Injured: Paulo Dybala, Merih Demiral, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: Alex Sandro, Gigi Buffon, Rodrigo Bentancur

Suspended: Juan Cuadrado

Benevento

Pippo Inzaghi will be without Kamil Glik and Pasquale Schiattarella after the duo picked up their fifth yellow cards against Fiorentina. Bryan Dabo returns from suspension and may replace Schiattarella in midfield.

Gaetano Letizia, Iago Falque and Fabio Depaoli are still injured, with Inzaghi likely to use Adolfo Gaich up front.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Iago Falque, Fabio Depaoli

Doubtful: Alessandro Tuia

Suspended: Kamil Glik, Pasquale Schiattarella

Juventus vs Benevento Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKinnie, Arthur, Gianluca Frabotta; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Riccardo Improta, Alessandro Tuia, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba; Artur Ionita, Bryan Dabo, Perparim Hetemaj; Gianluca Caprari, Roberto Insigne; Adolfo Gaich

Juventus vs Benevento Prediction

Pippo Inzaghi has already taken points off Andrea Pirlo's Juventus this season, but the Bianconeri are now entirely focused on Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo should work his magic against the Stregoni defense, with Juve holding firm at the back.

We expect a comfortable win for Juventus.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Benevento