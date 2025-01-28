Juventus vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of games this week as Benfica lock horns with an impressive Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs Benfica Preview

Benfica are currently in 21st place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Portuguese outfit slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Casa Pia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bianconeri suffered a 2-1 defeat against Napoli in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Juventus vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have an excellent record against Juventus in major European competitions and have won six out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' paltry one victory.

Juventus have faced a total of six defeats at the hands of Benfica in European competitions - they have a worse record only against Real Madrid on the European stage.

Benfica have won all four of their matches against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League - only VfB Stuttgart and PSG have similar records against the Bianconeri in the competition.

Benfica have won three of their last four matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League but have conceded in each of these games.

Benfica have scored an impressive 14 goals in their seven matches in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

Juventus vs Benfica Prediction

Juventus have shown flashes of their ability this season but are yet to hit their stride in the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri have a shockingly poor record in this fixture and will need to make amends on Wednesday.

Benfica can pull off an upset on their day and gave Barcelona a run for their money last week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Benfica

Juventus vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

