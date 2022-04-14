Juventus vs Bologna prediction and betting tips | 16th April 2022

Juventus and Bologna will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday 33 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the clash off a 2-1 comeback away win over Cagliari last weekend. Dusan Vlahovic scored the match-winner with 15 minutes to go.

Bologna, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Sampdoria. Marko Arnautovic scored a second-half brace to guide I Rossoblu to victory.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Two days until the Bianconeri are back at the Allianz for #JuveBologna Two days until the Bianconeri are back at the Allianz for #JuveBologna 🏟

The win saw the Emilia-Romagna outfit climb to 12th spot in the points table, having garnered 37 points from 31 games. Juventus gained a foothold in the top four and have 62 points to show for their efforts after 32 games.

Juventus vs Bologna Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 185 occasions, and Juventus have been unsurprisingly superior with 92 wins.

Bologna were victorious on 29 occasions, while 64 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when goals in either half from Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado helped the Bianconeri to a 2-0 away win.

Juventus suffered their first defeat in 11 home Serie A games when they fell to a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan that effectively ruled them out of the title race.

Bologna have just one win on the road since December. In that period, they have lost five and drawn two of their seven league games away from home.

Juventus have won their last eight home games against Bologna, including five with a two-goal margin.

Juventus vs Bologna Prediction

An impressive start to the second half of the season saw Juventus make a belated title charge after an atrocious display in the first half of the campaign. However, their loss to Inter has left them six points behind the league leaders, and a top-four finish is now their most realistic goal.

Bologna, meanwhile, are pushing for only a second top-half finish in Serie A in the last nine seasons. An improved defensive showing in recent weeks has been the bedrock of their ascent up the table, as Saturday's visitors have not conceded more than one league goal in seven games.

However, Juventus are the favourites and should claim a comfortable victory in addition to keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Bologna.

Juventus vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Juventus to win (The Bianconeri have won their last eight home games against Bologna).

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (Bologna's last six games have seen two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Seven of Bologna's last nine games have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net).

Tip 4 - Juventus to score 2+ goals (The Turin giants have scored two or more goals in 11 of their last 12 games against Bologna).

Tip 5 - Dusan Vlahovic to score at any time (The Serb is the second-highest goalscorer in the league this season and scored against Bologna earlier this term for Fiorentina).

Edited by Bhargav