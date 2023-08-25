Juventus vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, August 27.

Juventus vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently 16th in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The Bianconeri eased past Udinese by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Bologna and have won 33 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's paltry one victory.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 22 matches against Bologna in the Serie A - the Bianconeri's longest active streak of this nature against a single opponent in the competition.

Bologna have won only one of their last 41 matches against Juventus in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in 2011.

Bologna have lost 45 matches away from home against Juventus in the Serie A - more defeats of this nature than they have suffered against any other opponent in the competition.

Bologna lost their opening game of the Serie A season by a 2-0 margin and could start a top-flight campaign with consecutive defeats for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Juventus vs Bologna Prediction

Juventus have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing a top-four finish this season. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic found the back of the net against Udinese and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Bologna have made a poor start to their league campaign and will be up against yet another strong opponent on Sunday. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Bologna

Juventus vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes