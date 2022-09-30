Juventus vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bologna take on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus outfit in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Empoli last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this year. The Bianconeri suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monza in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Juventus vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bologna have failed to defeat Juventus in the last 26 matches between these two teams, with the Bianconeri securing 21 victories during this period.

Juventus have lost only one of their last 39 matches against Bologna in the Serie A, with their only defeat during this period coming over 11 years ago.

Bologna have lost their last nine games against Juventus played in the first half of a Serie A season, with their previous such victory coming in 1988.

Bologna have suffered a total of 76 defeats against Juventus in all competitions - their worst record against any opponent in the country.

If Juventus fail to win this game, they will record their worst to a Serie A season since their 2015-16 campaign.

Bologna have won only one of their 13 games played away from home in the Serie A this year, with the only victory during this period coming in May this year.

Juventus vs Bologna Prediction

Juventus have endured a decidedly poor start to their Serie A campaign and have a mountain to climb to restore their status in the top four. The Bianconeri are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day but have been shockingly poor against Massimiliano Allegri's teams in the past. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Bologna

Juventus vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes

