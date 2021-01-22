Juventus vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

A reinvigorated Juventus will hope to get their domestic season back on track when Bologna come to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday for a Serie A fixture.

After being dominated by Inter Milan last weekend in a 2-0 defeat, the Bianconeri responded by clinching the Italian Super Cup over Napoli in midweek.

This has bolstered the side's confidence again which appeared to dwindle in recent weeks as the reigning champions lost twice in the last five top-flight games.

Andrea Pirlo is cut some slack too, as the former midfielder has had a baptism of fire in his first job as a head coach. The Old Lady have struggle to keep up with front-runners AC Milan and Inter Milan.

They're currently fifth in the standings, trailing the Rossoneri by 10 points, although with a game in hand.

Their next opponents also had something to celebrate recently as Bologna finally ended their winless run by defeating Verona. That was their first victory in nine league games.

They have won only five times overall but somehow remain seven points clear of the relegation zone and just three off mid-table.

Juventus vs Bologna Head-To-Head

The Bianconeri have traditionally dominated this fixture, winning 29 times out of 38 games. Meanwhile, Bologna's sole victory over them came during the 2010-11 season when they won 2-0 in Turin.

However, I Vetri have lost each of the last seven domestic games to the Serie A giants, including both legs of last season.

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Juventus vs Bologna Team News

Juventus

The home side will continue to be without Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, and Merih Demiral as they're still running short of options in central defence. However, Juan Cuarado's return from quarantine in midweek is a massive boost.

Also missing in action is Paulo Dybala, who's season continued to be marred by injuries.

Injured: Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, and Merih Demiral

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna

Ibrahima Mbaye, Federico Santander, and Gary Medel are long-term absentees for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side, and they will remain sidelined for this game.

Goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia is nearing a return from COVID-19 but this match comes a tad too soon for him.

Injured: Ibrahima Mbaye, Federico Santander, and Gary Medel

Suspended: None

Unvailable: Federico Ravaglia

Juventus vs Bologna Predicted XI

Juventus (4-4-2): Wojceich Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Gianluca Frabotta; Aaron Ramsey, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks; Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio.

Juventus vs Bologna Prediction

Barring a monumental collapse, this should be another easy win for the hosts, who are the clear favorites. This is especially true considering Bologna's poor record on the road.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Bologna