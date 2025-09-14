Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League kicks off with its first round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund take on Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Inter Milan to a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit defeated FC Heidenheim by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive record against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and have won six out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's two victories.

Borussia Dortmund have lost five of their last six matches away from home against teams from Italy in the UEFA Champions League and lost their previous such game in the competition by a 2-1 margin against Bologna last season.

Juventus are unbeaten in their 14 matches at home on the opening day of a UEFA Champions League campaign and have won 11 of these games.

Borussia Dortmund have won the opening game of the UEFA Champions League season in three of their last four campaigns, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against PSG in the 2023-24 season.

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Juventus have made a strong start to their league campaign and will want to make a similar impact on the European stage this season. Kenan Yildiz was impressive against Inter Milan and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a seasoned European giant on Tuesday. Juventus have the home advantage this week and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

