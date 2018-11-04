Juventus vs Cagliari – 3 talking points

Juventus v Cagliari - Serie A

Juventus had been off to a dream start this season and on Saturday at the Allianz stadium they were looking to extend their unbeaten run. Allegri decided to go back to the 4-3-3 formation with Ronaldo, Dybala and Douglas Costa as the front three.

Benatia played in a centre back position as Chiellini was yet to recover fully from injury. Juventus could not have asked for a better start as Dybala twisted and turned away from the Cagliari centre-backs and gave Juventus the lead within a minute. But, Cagliari did not give up easily and kept threatening to score and Joao Pedro finally provided the equalizer at the 36th minute.

The happiness did not last for Cagliari as Bradaric tapped into his own net and Juventus had the momentum on their side at the end of 1st half. Finally, Cuadrado scored during stoppage time and Juventus ended up winning 3-1. Here are the major talking points from the game,

#1 Dybala’s performance

There are very few in Italy who can match Dybala’s skills and on Saturday he once again showcased his incredible talent. Owing to his versatility, he has been used in a number of positions by Allegri but the centre-forward position suits him better. In the opening minute of the match, he received a pass few yards out of the box and made a searing run into the heart of Cagliari defence.

Two defenders were waiting to stop him but Dybala showed the whole world why he was compared to Messi as he wrong-footed both the defenders and shot from his right foot to give Juventus the early lead.

What makes Dybala so special is his equal amount of contribution to the midfield and defence. On Saturday too, He dropped back to help the midfielders by pressing hard to get the ball and made a few interceptions as well. In the absence of Chiellini, he wore the captain’s armband and produced a stunning performance.

