Juventus vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Juventus vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Genoa to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Fiorentina to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Juventus vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive recent record against Cagliari and have won 25 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's three victories.

Juventus have won 11 of their last 12 matches against Cagliari in the Serie A and have scored a total of 28 goals in these games.

Juventus have won each of their last six matches at home against Cagliari in the Serie A and have a longer such run only against Udinese in the competition.

Juventus have maintained clean sheets in eight of their 11 matches in the Serie A so far this season - more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

Cagliari have won their last two matches against Frosinone and Genoa and and could win three consecutive games in the Serie A for the first time since April 2021.

Juventus vs Cagliari Prediction

Juventus have an impressive squad at their disposal and have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri. The likes of Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean can be lethal on their day and will be intent on adding to their goal tallies this weekend.

Cagliari have struggled this season but have shown flashes of their ability over the past week. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Cagliari

Juventus vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes