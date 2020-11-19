Juventus vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus will mark their return to action in Serie A this weekend with a tricky home game against Cagliari, who've won three of their last four fixtures.

After seven rounds of league games, the reigning champions find themselves fifth in the standings. While they haven't yet lost under Andrea Pirlo in the league, only two wins have come from their last five fixtures.

Juventus vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Juventus have locked horns with Cagliari on 89 occasions since 1964. As one might expect, The Old Lady have enjoyed the upper hand against the team from Sardinia.

I Bianconeri have been victorious in close to half of their meetings with Gli Isolani, winning 44 games, while the visitors have just 15 wins to their name. As many as 30 encounters between the two sides have ended in a stalemate.

In the latest meeting, Cagliari inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Juventus at the Sardegna Arena, but they are winless at the Allianz Stadium in their last 11 attempts against Juve.

Juventus form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Cagliari form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Juventus vs Cagliari Team News

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci picked up muscular injuries on international duty

Juventus suffered a double blow in the international break, as they lost their two main central defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci to muscular problems on international duty.

Fortunately, Andrea Pirlo might be able to call upon Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro, as the duo resumed full training earlier this week.

De Ligt and Demiral are set to start in defence against Cagliari. [Corrirere Torino] pic.twitter.com/aDydN9QcS1 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 16, 2020

Alvaro Morata had a great spell with Spain in the international break and is expected to lead the line alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini (thigh), Leonardo Bonucci (muscle strain)

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey

Suspended: None

Cagliari manager Eusebio Di Francesco has conducted recent training sessions without Zito Luvumbo, Giuseppe Ciocci, Simone Pinna and Luca Ceppitelli, so they are definitely out of the game.

Injured: Zito Luvumbo (muscle), Giuseppe Ciocci (undisclosed), Simone Pinna (knee), Luca Ceppitelli (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Juventus predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo; Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cuadrado; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo; Alvaro Morata

Cagliari predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Gabriele Zappa, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Diego Godin, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin, Marko Rog, Adam Ounas; Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone

Juventus vs Cagliari Prediction

Alvaro Morata can help Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third at Juventus

Cagliari have impressed under Eusebio Di Francesco and their three wins this term have come in their last four outings. They present a unique challenge to Juventus, who will be without a few key players in the match.

Their defence will be tested by the visitors, who have scored 11 times in their last four games.

Alvaro Morata has now scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 10 games with club and country this season. He's been directly involved in a goal every 83 minutes. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6dnANRxvjB — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 17, 2020

In the final third, it seems Alvaro Morata can take over some responsibilities from Ronaldo and is expected to score in the game. Given the form of both teams and a weakened Juventus defence, we believe the game will end in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Cagliari

