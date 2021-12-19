Juventus vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus and Cagliari will trade tackles in a Serie A matchday 19 fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Bologna on Saturday. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the first half and assisted Juan Cuadrado in the second to inspire the Bianconeri to all three points.

Cagliari suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Udinese on home turf. Gerard Deulofeu scored a brace to guide the visitors to a comfortable victory.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Full focus on #JuveCagliari , the final fixture of 2021 💪 Full focus on #JuveCagliari, the final fixture of 2021 💪

Despite the win, Juventus remain in seventh spot, although they have now closed the gap on the top four to five points. Cagliari sit second from bottom in the table and are five points away from safety.

Juventus vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Juventus have 23 wins from their last 33 matches against Cagliari. The visitors were victorious on three occasions while seven matches ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Cristiano Ronaldo's perfect first-half hat-trick inspired the Turin giants to a 3-1 away win.

Juventus have rediscovered their best form in recent weeks and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning four matches. Cagliari are winless in their last 10 Serie A matches, with their sole win during this period coming in the Coppa Italia.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Cagliari form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Juventus vs Cagliari Team News

Juventus

Luca Pellegrini, Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Danilo and Aaron Ramsey are all unavailable due to injuries.

Manuel Locatelli is a doubt for the game with stomach issues.

Injuries: Luca Pellegrini, Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Danilo, Aaron Ramsey

Suspension: None

Debutful: Manuel Locatelli

Cagliari

Kevin Strootman (knee), Sebastian Walukiewicz (hip), Marko Rog (knee) and Riccardo Ladinetti have all been ruled out through injuries. Razvan Marin has been suspended for the double booking he received against Udinese.

Injuries: Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog, Riccardo Ladinetti

Suspension: None

Juventus vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio; Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur; Kaio Jorge, Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni, Martín Caceres; Dalbert Henrique, Nahitan Nandez, Alessandro Deiola, Alberto Grassi, Raoul Bellanova; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Juventus vs Cagliari Prediction

Juventus are hitting top form ahead of the winter break and the Turin side will be keen to sign off the year with a victory on home turf.

Cagliari have been noticeably poor throughout the campaign and are among the favorites to be relegated at the end of the campaign. The home side are overwhelming favorites and we are backing Massimiliano Allegri's side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Cagliari

