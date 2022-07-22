Juventus vs CD Guadalajara prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Juventus kick off their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign when they square off against CD Guadalajara in a friendly at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

The Mexican Liga MX outfit head into the weekend winless in six consecutive games across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen



#JuveOnTheRoad 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀! 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀! 🇺🇸✈️#JuveOnTheRoad

Juventus endured a somewhat disappointing 2021-22 campaign as they finished fourth in the Serie A standings while also falling short in the Coppa Italia final.

The Turin giants ended the season without a win in their final four outings, picking up one draw and losing on three different occasions, including a 4-2 loss against Inter Milan in the cup final on May 11.

However, Massimiliano Allegri has dived into the transfer market in search of reinforcements as they look to challenge for the Scudetto in the upcoming season.

Juventus have snapped up the likes of Angel Di Maria, Gleison Bremer and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as they continue to bolster their ranks.

Meanwhile, Guadalajara failed to find their feet in Liga MX last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Club Leon on home turf.

They have now failed to taste victory in their opening four games of the 2022-23 campaign, picking up three draws and losing once.

With three points from a possible 12, Guadalajara are currently 14th in the Mexican Liga MX standings, two points above last-placed Club Tijuana.

Juventus vs CD Guadalajara Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Juventus and Guadalajara, who will both be looking to put on a worthy performance and begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Juventus Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

CD Guadalajara Form Guide: D-D-L-D-D

Juventus vs CD Guadalajara Team News

Juventus

Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game. Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Andrea Cambiaso and Gleison Bremer have arrived at the Allianz Stadium and could be handed their debuts.

Aaron Ramsey, Mattia de Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca and Adrien Rabiot have been left out of the touring squad.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aaron Ramsey, Mattia de Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca, Adrien Rabiot

CD Guadalajara

The Liga MX side will take to the pitch without José Juan Macías, Sergio Flores and Jesús Angulo, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: José Juan Macías, Sergio Flores, Jesús Angulo

Suspended: None

Juventus vs CD Guadalajara Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mattia Perin; Alex Sandro, Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli; Matias Soule, Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

CD Guadalajara Predicted XI (4-4-2): Miguel Ponce Jimenez; Gilberto Sepulveda, Luis Olivas, Jesus Orozco, Alan Mozo; Cristian Calderon, Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Beltran, Roberto Alvarado; Jose Gonzalez, Ernesto Vega

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Juventus vs CD Guadalajara Prediction

While Juventus ran out of steam at the tail end of last season, they will be looking to begin their pre-season with a bang. They take on a floundering Guadalajara side who are winless in six straight games and we predict they will claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 CD Guadalajara

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far