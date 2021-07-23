Juventus vs Cesena prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Juventus are back in action after a lengthy international break as they take on Cesena in their first pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

The game will take place at the Juventus Training Center, where the players have been training under new manager Massimiliano Allegri.

This will be the first friendly game for the Serie C side as well, who could not secure promotion to Serie B last season.

Max Allegri has returned to the helm after a gap of two years and will be looking to get his second stint with the Serie A giants off to a great start with a victory here.

‼️Burdel, abbiamo grandi novità!



📌 Sabato non prendete impegni, perché saremo in campo per la prima amichevole stagionale... e che amichevole!



💪🏻 Alle 18 al JTC Continassa ci aspetta la #Juventus



🤍🖤 Allora, siete carichi per l’inizio della stagione?#DaiBurdel pic.twitter.com/JNQ2OXuHWo — Cesena F.C. (@calciocesenafc) July 20, 2021

Juventus vs Cesena Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. As one would expect, Juventus have a better record in the fixture and have 16 wins to their name.

Cesena have struggled against the Turin giants and have registered only two wins in the past. Their last victory was a 2-0 win in the 1987-88 campaign. The spoils have been shared 15 times between the two sides.

They last squared off in the Serie A 2014-15 campaign, with that game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Juventus form guide (Pre-season): N/A

Cesena form guide (Pre-season): N/A

Juventus vs Cesena Team News

Juventus

There are a few injury concerns for Max Allegri to deal with in the pre-season. Arthur suffered a leg injury last week and is ruled out until September. Marco da Graca and Paulo Dybala picked up minor knocks in training and will not be risked here.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on personal leave and has not trained with the squad. He is not expected to feature in this game.

Injured: Arthur, Marco Da Graca, Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cesena

Rosario Damiano Maddaloni is the one injury concern for Cesena ahead of this friendly clash. The defender picked up a ligament injury in March and is expected to make a full recovery by October.

Injured: Rosario Damiano Maddaloni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Cesena Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Giovanni Gabriele Garofani; Mattia De Sciglio, Koni De Winter, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta; Juan Cuadrado, Filippo Ranocchia, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Félix Correia, Nicolò Fagioli

Cesena Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabbri Davide; Bolognesi Davide, Ciofi Andrea , Dominici Lorenzo, Gonnelli Lorenzo; Ardizzone Francesco, Bernardi Edoard, Berti Tommaso; Bernardi Manuel, Bortolussi Mattia, Caturano Salvatore

Juventus vs Cesena Prediction

Juventus will be without a few key players for their first pre-season friendly. Despite that, they are expected to triumph against Cesena.

We believe Allegri will field a young squad for the game and should be able to record a win with this group.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Cesena

Edited by Peter P