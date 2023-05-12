Juventus vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the standings, second-placed Juventus entertain 19th-placed Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday (May 14).

The hosts are unbeaten in three league games, winning the last two. Second-half goals from Samuel Iling-Junior and Dusan Vlahovic helped them to a 2-0 win at Atalanta on Sunday.

Juventus then drew 1-1 with Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday. Late drama ensued, as Federico Gatti bagged a last-gasp equaliser for the Bianconeri from a Paul Pogba assist.

Cremonese, meanwhile, are also unbeaten in three league games. They returned to winning ways after four games, as goals from Daniel Ciofani and Johan Vasquez helped them to a 2-0 home win over Spezia. With four games left, they're six points from safety, though, and look likely to go down.

Juventus vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 22 times across ompetitions since 1923. Juventus lead 15-1.

In their first meeting this century in the reverse fixture in January, Juventus won 1-0 away.

The Bianconeri have a 100% record at home against Cremonese. They have outscored the visitors 33-4 in 11 home meetings, keeping seven clean sheets.

Just two of the Bianconeri's eight Serie A defeats this season have come at home. The visitors, meanwhile have just one win on their travels.

Juventus vs Cremonese Prediction

This will be the Bianconeri's fifth game in 14 days across competitions, so fatigue could be a factor. They travel to Seville for the second leg of their UEFQ Europa League semifinals on Thursday. That game will likely take precedence, as Napoli have secured the Serie A title, but a top-four finish is still up for grabs.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form, losing once in six games. They're yet to pick up a point at Juventus, though. Despite fatigue and Europa League commitment, Massimiliano Allegri has enough depth to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Cremonese

Juventus vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes

