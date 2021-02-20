Juventus vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus hope to bounce back to winning ways in Serie A after back-to-back losses when they host Crotone at the Juventus Stadium on Monday.

Juve's last Serie A game was an away defeat to Napoli for the second consecutive year has brought the holders down to earth. That was followed by yet another loss in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash in the Champions League.

Having trailed both the Milan sides for much of the season, the Bianconeri remain considerably behind the top contenders.

Inter Milan are leading at the top with 50 points followed by AC Milan on 49, while Andrea Pirlo's side are on fourth with 42. However, Juve have a game in hand over their rivals.

Luckily for them, the next few games are against sides languishing in the bottom-half of the table and the Turin giants will be aiming to earn maximum points.

Crotone frustrated the mighty Juventus with a 1-1 draw at home back in October. However, that was clearly a false dawn as the promoted side currently languish rock-bottom in the table with just three wins and 12 points from 22 games.

In what's only their third-ever season in the top-flight, the Squali look well set to head back down to Serie B on current form.

Juventus vs Crotone Head-To-Head

In seven games between the sides, Juventus have never lost to Crotone. The side from Turin have won five times, and drawn just twice, both away from home.

Their last three games in Turin have ended in a combined score of 11-0 to the Bianconeri.

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Crotone Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Juventis vs Crotone Team News

Juventus

Arthur and Juan Cuadrado both succumbed to injuries earlier this month and have been ruled out of the clash. Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot is suspended from the clash for accumulation of cards.

Injury: Arthur and Juan Cuadrado

Suspended: Adrien Rabiot

Unavailable: None

The Bianconeri went straight back to work this morning.



The latest news from the #TrainingCenter ⤵️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 18, 2021

Crotone

The vistors have their fair share of casualties. Salvatore Molina, Giuseppe Cuomo, and Ahmad Benali are all injured and won't be available for selection.

Injured: Salvatore Molina, Giuseppe Cuomo, and Ahmad Benali

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus vs Crotone Predicted XI

Juventus (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Crotone (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Koffi Djidji, Vladimir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto; Pedro Perreira, Junior Messias, Jacopo Petriccione, Niccolo Zanellato, Arkadiusz Reca; Samuel Di Carmine, Adam Ounas.

Juventus vs Crotone Prediction

Juventus are winless in their last three games which might inspire confidence in Crotone.

However, the reigning Serie A champions have the might to comfortably see off the bottom-dwellers.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Crotone