Juventus vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2022

Juventus host Empoli at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Friday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

Juventus are currently eighth in the league, five points off the top six. Massimiliano Allegri's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Empoli this week.

Empoli, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the table, five points behind their opponents. Paolo Zanetti's side have been in poor form recently, having only won two of their last 11 games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Juventus on Friday.

JuventusFC @juventusfc 12:30

La conferenza stampa di Mister Allegri alla vigilia di



Disponibile qui per i subs 12:30La conferenza stampa di Mister Allegri alla vigilia di #JuveEmpoli Disponibile qui per i subs 🕑 12:30La conferenza stampa di Mister Allegri alla vigilia di #JuveEmpoliDisponibile qui per i subs ⤵️

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Juventus vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Empoli winning only one.

Juventus came away as 3-2 winners the last time the two side met back in February. A goal from Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic's brace were enough to secure the victory on the night, with Szymon Zurkowski and Andrea La Mantia getting on the scoresheet for Empoli.

Juventus have the third best defense in the league, having only conceded seven games from their 10 games so far this season.

Empoli are tied for the third worst attack in the league, having only scored nine goals from their 10 games so far this campaign.

Juventus vs Empoli Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Friday.

Juventus will be without Angel Di Maria, Bremer, Mattia De Sciglio, Paul Pogba and Kaio Jorge due to injury. Meanwhile, Alberto Grassi, Ardian Ismajili, Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro and Lorenzo Tonelli are all unavailable for Empoli.

Despite not being in the best run of form, Juventus should have enough quality to get past Empoli. We predict Juventus will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Empoli

Juventus vs Empoli Betting Tips

Empoli Football Club Official @EmpoliFC



empolifc.com/le-parole-di-m… "Affronteremo una squadra fortissima; dovremo mettere in campo personalità e il coraggio delle nostre idee": leggi le parole di mister Zanetti alla vigilia della gara con la Juventus "Affronteremo una squadra fortissima; dovremo mettere in campo personalità e il coraggio delle nostre idee": leggi le parole di mister Zanetti alla vigilia della gara con la Juventus ⬇️ empolifc.com/le-parole-di-m…

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Empoli have one of the worst attacks in the league, while Juventus have one of the best defenses)

Tip 3 - Dusan Vlahovic to score/assist (The striker has six goals and one assist in nine league games so far this season)

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes