Juventus vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Empoli lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Juventus vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side secured a crucial 3-0 victory against Monza last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bianconeri eased past Lecce by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive recent record against Empoli and have won 18 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's three victories.

Juventus and Empoli have not played out a draw in their last 13 matches in the Serie A, with their previous such result in the competition coming in a 0-0 stalemate in 2008.

Juventus have won 12 of their last 14 matches at home against Empoli in the Serie A and secured a resounding 4-0 victory in the previous match between the two teams at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus have exceeded 50 points in their first 21 matches of the season in the Serie A for only the 10th time in their history and have gone on to win the league title on all nine other occasions.

Empoli have picked up only 16 points from their 21 matches in the Serie A this season.

Juventus vs Empoli Prediction

Juventus have been in impeccable form this season and have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri. Dusan Vlahovic has been lethal this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Empoli have struggled in the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Juventus are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Empoli

Juventus vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes